WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Police and Fire departments will co-host a Community Blood Center blood drive 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11, in the Elliott Student Union at the University of Central Missouri.
Participants are being asked to make appointment prior to donating through the CBC website, savealifenow.org, or by contacting Lisa Nelson at 816-216-4771 or lnelson@cbckc.org.
Participants are asked to wear a face mask to the drive location. If a participant does not have a face mask, they will be provided with one.
A photo ID or donor ID card is required to donate.
For information about eligibility to donate due to travel outside the U.S., medications or medical conditions, contact (800) 688-0900.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, do not donate if:
- You are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing;
- You have had close contact, been within six feet for a prolonged period of time, with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days; or
- You have been diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 until 28 days after your illness has resolved.
"Our staff members are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading infections," CBC information states. "Additionally, we are taking extra precautions to disinfect tablets and donor beds in between each use and to space out chairs and beds whenever possible to avoid unnecessary contact. As always, any individual who is experiencing symptoms of illness is not to attend a blood drive. For more information regarding CBC's response to COVID-19, visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus."
