WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg police and fire departments' Dec. 6 blood drive with the Community Blood Center resulted in the staff from the blood center collecting 137 units of blood.
The WPD and WFD hosted five blood drives this year, resulting in the blood center staff collecting a total of 619 units of blood.
In total, 561 units of blood were collected in 2018.
"This was the most blood we have ever collected and yet all of the blood that we collected for the year was about how much blood as the blood center uses each day," a WPD press release states.
The blood center needs almost 600 units of blood per day in its service area.
Local blood drives supply blood for Warrensburg and Johnson County and most of western Missouri and eastern Kansas.
The WPD press release states the blood supply is usually low during the holidays and the cold and flu season drops the blood supply to a dangerously low level.
"We would like to thank the donors who came to our blood drive and who continue to support our blood drives," the press release states.
The next WPD and WFD blood drive is Feb. 14, 2020, at the Warrensburg Community Center.
