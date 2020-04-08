WARRENSBURG — In an effort to limit potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Warrensburg Police Department and Warrensburg Fire Department are taking precautions and altering procedures.
While still responding to calls, the WPD and WFD are limiting in-person interactions with the public and have modified how they respond to medical calls to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
“What we are trying to do is limit our public exposure as much as possible,” WPD Chief Rich Lockhart said.
The WPD, WFD and City Hall, 102 S. Holden St., are closed to the public at this time to limit exposure to personnel and the public.
Lockhart said the WPD has begun taking reports over the phone for anything that does not require an on-scene investigation and soon will be taking non-injury, driveable and non-alcohol-related motor vehicle collision reports over the phone.
“These are all things we’ve never done here before, so these are sort of unprecedented steps that we’re taking just to ensure not only the officers are limiting their public contact but also we’re protecting the community from having to get out and contact us.”
When officers do have to take a report in person, the WPD is having people come out of their residences to speak with officers while maintaining the recommended six-feet for social distancing, rather than going inside a residence.
Anyone who may be ill is asked to wear a mask while speaking with officers.
The WFD has temporarily discontinued public education events and outreach and is instead focusing on engaging with the community through Facebook and drive-by birthday parades.
Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy VanWey said the big thing to remember is to stay back when firefighters and fire trucks are out in the community or on the scene of a fire.
The WFD is not allowing tours of the trucks at this time.
VanWey said the firefighters are doing what they can to observe social distancing but the WFD faces a unique challenge in that, due to the nature of the job, they cannot always remain the recommended six feet apart while on scene.
Officers and firefighters are even taking steps to adhere to social distancing while in their buildings.
Briefings at the WPD have been moved to a larger room where officers can spread out and temperatures are being taken for all WPD employees as they come into the building. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit is sent home.
At the time of publication, no WPD employee has displayed an elevated temperature.
Firefighters are also actively distancing themselves while on shift.
Lockhart said detectives’ cases are being prioritized and the lower priority cases, such as non-violent felonies and misdemeanors, are not being pursued right now because the courts aren’t looking at those at this time.
“Part of that is that I want a reserve force of people who have almost no public-facing contact so that if I do have officers who are sick or have to be quarantined, I’m able to backfill the positions that are left vacant because of someone needing to be quarantined," he said.
