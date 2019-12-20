The Warrensburg Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating Laura Johnson.
The WPD states Johnson has been targeting and stealing from elderly persons in the community as well as several other jurisdictions.
“It seems she is specifically targeting elderly housing areas, coaxing her way into their homes and then stealing their credit/debit cards and/or checkbooks,” a WPD Facebook post reads. “She then immediately goes on a shopping spree with their stolen cards (or checkbooks) before they even realize they are stolen.”
WPD states Johnson has been driving a silver, Pontiac G6.
Contact the WPD at (660) 747-2265 to report any new information.
“Also, please talk to your elderly neighbors, family and friends about not letting unknown persons into their homes,” the WPD’s post concludes.
