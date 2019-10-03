WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg Police Department officer shot a dog Thursday morning, Oct. 3, having been attacked by the animal, a press release from the WPD states.
The officer responded to the report of a dog running at large and lunging at people in the 600 block of Wilkes Drive.
The WPD press release states a vicious dog attacked the officer when they arrived on scene, biting the officer in the arm.
The officer was able to get free from the bite, firing two shots and killing the dog to protect the officer from further injury.
An investigation is ongoing about the animal attack.
