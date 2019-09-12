WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Public Safety received a report on Wednesday, Sept. 11, of a sexual assault that occurred Monday, Sept. 9, near campus in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
A report from Public Safety states the suspect arranged to meet using a phone app.
The Warrensburg Police Department is investigating.
The Student Assistant Foot patrol and Escort Team is in operation from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. seven nights a week with extended duty on weekends.
To request a SAFE Team escort during the operational hours, dial (660) 543-4123 and a SAFE Team member will be dispatched to walk you wherever you wish to go on campus.
If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, contact the University Police by telephone at (660) 543-4123; in person at 306 Broad St.; or anonymously through the Department of Public Safety’s website at ucmo.edu/crime.
DPS states this information is being distributed in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act.
