WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg Police Department identified Cameron N. Branch, 23, Warrensburg, as the person shot and killed Saturday night, July 11, in Warrensburg after officers responded about 10:43 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the 100 block of East Hunt Street.
WPD states that while the officers were responding to the address on Hunt Street, they received another call regarding a shooting victim at Jerry’s One Stop, 712 S. Maguire.
When the officers arrived at the location on Hunt Street, WPD states officers contacted the apartment resident who told the officers that two males tried to force their way into his apartment.
Department information states at least one of the males was armed with a gun.
WPD states the resident fired shots at the two males and was able to shut his door.
The report states the two males fled the scene.
Officers reported they located a male shooting victim, later identified as Branch, at Jerry’s One Stop.
WPD states Branch was transported to Western Missouri Medical where he was pronounced dead.
WPD states officers followed a blood trail from the apartment to Jerry’s One Stop where Branch was found.
Upon initial report, WPD states Branch was one of the two individuals who tried to force their way in to the apartment.
The WPD press release states it appeared Branch fled the apartment scene and collapsed at Jerry’s One Stop.
WPD states it recovered a gun that one of the suspects left at the apartment scene.
