WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Police Department is taking steps to enforce the stay-at-home orders from Johnson County Community Health Services and Gov. Mike Parson.
The stay-at-home orders were issued following the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We’re trying to make sure our community is safe so we’re asking people to break-up from large groups,” Chief Rich Lockhart said. “We’re asking you to do that voluntarily.”
Under the orders, citizens are to stay inside their residences except for essential activities, such as obtaining supplies, seeking medical care, caring for a loved one and exercising.
The repercussions for failing to comply with the stay-at-home order would include:
- A state misdemeanor charge of state law 192.300 with a fine of up to $3,000 or one year in jail.
- Being in a closed area of a park, resulting in a trespassing charge with a fine of up to $500 or 90 days in jail.
- Gathered in groups of 10 or more, resulting in a fine of up to $500 or 90 days in jail.
Lockhart said parents and guardians are responsible for minor children, meaning the parents or guardians would be issued the ticket or charged with the state misdemeanor if a group of minor children are caught violating the stay-at-home order.
The state stay-at-home order is scheduled to end April 24 while the Johnson County order is set to expire April 30, but they could be rescinded or extended based on the spread of coronavirus.
“Look at this like it’s all of our responsibilities to ensure our community is safe which is sort of one of the hallmarks of policing,” Lockhart said. “Then we can get through this, together.”
