Woods Supermarket closing, CASHSAVER opening

WARRENSBURG — A new CASHSAVER grocery store is coming to Warrensburg.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. Friday, July 19.
The CASHSAVER will be located at 1047 S. Maguire St., which is currently Woods Supermarket.
Woods Supermarket will close its doors at the end of day on Sunday, July 14, and the location will re-open as a CASHSAVER on July 19.
For those customers that use the Pharmacy, it will remain open regular hours the entire time. It will continue to function within the CASHSAVER as Woods Pharmacy with the same hours.
CASHSAVER information states the store will remain under the same ownership despite the name change.
CASHSAVER is a quality, discount store that allows shoppers to buy groceries at cost, plus 10% added at checkout.
The grocery store will include fresh meat and produce along with national brand and private label grocery items.
There will be no card membership required.
For more information, customers can visit warrensburgcashsaver.com or find it on Facebook.
