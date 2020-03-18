WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center has opened an evaluation and testing site for patients showing symptoms for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), such as fever, cough and shortness of breath as determined by a physician.
As of the time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
If someone thinks they might have COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control has recommended that they do not walk into the nearest clinic for testing.
This will help healthcare professionals protect themselves and other patients.
Instead, that person should call their primary care physician (PCP) to report symptoms.
If a person does not have a PCP, call the Warrensburg Express Care at (660) 262-7580.
A doctor’s order is needed to run a COVID-19 test.
If a person has orders to be tested, WMMC has established a designated testing site in the east parking lot off of Gay Street.
Once the person's provider determines testing is necessary, the person will first be tested for the flu.
If the flu test is negative, the person will then be tested for COVID-19.
Those tested can expect to wait up to three to four days for the results.
In the meantime, the person tested will be given self-quarantine instructions.
“We are committed to keeping both patients and the public safe,” Darinda Dick, WMMC president/CEO, said. “By implementing this process, we are preventing the spread of COVID-19. There is no issue more important to us than making sure we manage this situation as effectively as possible.”
The CDC does not recommend well people to wear facemasks to prevent exposure to COVID-19 or other respiratory diseases.
Masks should be worn by people who show signs of the disease, so they prevent the spread of the disease to others.
To learn more about what WMMC is doing to be proactive about our community’s health, visit WMMC.com/COVID-19.
