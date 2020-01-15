WMMC nurse, surrogate births first baby of 2020 at WMMC

WARRENSBURG — It’s a girl. The first baby of 2020 at Western Missouri Medical Center was an extra special delivery when, Piper Jacobson, was born to Amy Jirka and Kyle Jacobson, California, via their surrogate, Page Wright, an LPN at Western Missouri Women’s Health Center.
Piper was born at 11:04 am on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She is the daughter of Kyle Jacobson and Amy Jirka who were connected to Paige after they began their search for a surrogate.
“There is a lot of physical and emotional stress that goes into the surrogacy process but the moment when we saw Piper for the first time it was all worth it,” Amy and Kyle said. “We are so grateful that everyone at WMMC who made us feel like family and like we were Piper’s parents from the moment she was born.”
In honor of WMMC’s first 2020 baby, the parents were presented with a gift box from the Wishing Well Gift Shop valued at more than $130 on behalf of the WMMC Auxiliary and a floral arrangement from Corner Floral.
Piper, Amy and Kyle are back home in California, and Paige is in recovery after delivering Piper.
