WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center has announced that coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at the hospital will be limited to Johnson County residents and other community members.
Testing will be limited to:
- WMMC employees and families.
- Patients of WMMC.
- Johnson County, Missouri, residents.
- Whiteman Air Force Base residents.
- University of Central Missouri faculty and students.
According to WMMC, those who meet this criteria and believe they may have COVID-19 should:
- Call their primary care provider.
- If you don't have a PCP, call WMMC's temporary COVID-19 hotline at (660) 262-7580.
- WMMC advises to not walk into a clinic to keep staff and patients safe.
WMMC stated, "While our county hospital is taking on this financial burden of providing COVID-19 testing, we must limit the amount of testing performed so that we can continue to meet our mission of providing quality healthcare services to our greater community."
As of time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
