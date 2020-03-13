WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center has determined that in the best interest of patients, the hospital will postpone all non-essential events and take other preventative measures to help prevent the spread of illnesses.
WMMC stated it has not received any patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, March 13.
Protocol will be updated daily based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WMMC stated this protocol is for the safety of all patients, staff and visitors.
WMMC will use this time to implement the best procedures to keep illness exposure minimal.
Procedures will include limiting visitors, closing entrances and monitoring staff and patients.
Hospital door hours Monday through Friday:
- Main (West) Entrance, Open: 5 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Outpatient Entrance, Open: 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Medical Office Building Entrance, Open: 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (There will be no public access to the main hospital)
- Emergency Entrance: Open 24 hours/seven days a week
WMMC asks that the public limit their non-medical care visits to the medical center for the safety of the other patients, staff and themselves.
Additionally, patients and visitors will be asked questions related to health and travel status, and may be given a mask or not be permitted to enter as appropriate.
If you are showing symptoms and believe that you at risk for COVID-19, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services statewide public hotline at (877) 435-8411.
WMMC stated that the CDC does not recommend people who are well to wear facemasks to prevent exposure to COVID-19 or other respiratory diseases as masks should be worn by people who show signs of the disease, so they can prevent the spread of the disease to others.
To learn more about what WMMC is doing to be proactive about the community’s health, visit WMMC.com/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.