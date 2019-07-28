WARRENSBURG — Just $39,745 stands between the Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation and its goal of raising $330,000 for its "Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home" campaign.
The foundation's Major Gift's Committee Chair Bob Mickey Jr. gave an update about his committee to the WMMC Board of Trustees Friday morning, July 26, at its monthly meeting.
The foundation currently has 40 members, including two of its newest members being Todd and Sue Hook.
Sue Hook is also on the WMMC Board of Trustees.
The foundation has currently pledged $440,800 with $40,802 cash in-hand.
Tara Carlyle also updated the WMMC Board of Trustees on where the Foundation is at on its "Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home" campaign.
The goal is to raise $330,000 by the end of 2019.
In December of 2018, the campaign had $148,839.
As of Thursday, July 25, the foundation had raised $275,102.
"None of this would have been possible without our donors and foundation members," foundation information states.
The foundation has already purchased the radioactive navigator at a cost of $19,132.
The foundation has also paid $235,000 towards the purchase of the eBus Machine, with WMMC fronting the cost for the purchase as the Foundation paid it back.
Left to purchase is the portable ultrasound and family comfort suites.
As for what is next, Carlyle also update the WMMC Board of Trustees that the date has been set as Jan. 25, 2019, for the second-annual Fire & Ice event.
She also stated that also all the vendor slots are filled for the seventh annual Ladies Night Out in October.
