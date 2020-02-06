WARRENSBURG — The Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation raised more than $55,000 as it hosted the second-annual fundraising event, Fire & Ice: Great Gatsby on Jan. 24 to raise money towards the “TogethER: Transforming Emergency Care” project.
The more than $55,000 raised at 2020 is an increase of $5,000 from the 2019 event.
Foundation information states the increase in money raised is due to an increased amount of sponsorships, ticket sales, auction items and donations.
Fire & Ice: Vegas Royale in 2019 raised $50,119.
More than 250 people attended the 2020 event to raise money for renovations to the emergency room at WMMC.
The event featured classic casino games, live auction items, raffles, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres.
“I’m so incredibly excited for the WMMC Foundation and our hospital,” Special Events Committee Chair Jessica Lund said. “Our communities, partners and sponsors truly came out in force for a second year and showed how important WMMC is for our community and surrounding areas.”
Businesses and community members sponsored or donated time, gift baskets, raffle items and live auction items.
Casey Lund, chair of the Business Relations Committee, said around $35,000 was raised through event sponsors.
Davis and Bell Auction Services provided auctioneer services.
Fun Services out of Shawnee, Kansas, provided the gaming tables and dealers.
All of the proceeds go to the WMMC Foundation’s “TogethER: Transforming Emergency Care” project to increase the number of fast-track rooms, which are areas dedicated to treating the less clinically ill, to enhance the flow, patient care, privacy and reduce the length of stay for patients in the ER.
For more information about the WMMC Foundation or ways to donate, visit WMMC.com/Foundation.
