WARRENSBURG — The Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary hosted its 10th annual Ice Cream Social and welcomed 383 attendees on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Members of the Auxiliary, WMMC Board of Trustees and staff volunteered to serve treats to raise funds to purchase a 39500 Series OAE Hearing Screener for pediatric patients at Building Blocks Pediatrics.
The cost of the project is $3,829.
This year’s Ice Cream Social, held in WMMC’s Courtyard Café, raised more than $3,600 (with donations still coming in) to cover the remaining $200 for the device.
“This screening tool is designed to address the challenges of screening infants and toddlers with minimal cooperation needed, as well as preschool through school-age children,” Darinda Reberry, WMMC president/CEO, said. “This will help determine if they are experiencing a loss of hearing at a much earlier age.”
“We are so grateful for the generous support we receive from our members and community. It was a great turnout for our Tenth Annual Ice Cream Social,” says
Carol Dunham, Ice Cream Social co-chair, said the Auxiliary and the hospital as a whole is grateful for the community's support
“Thanks to the help of over 35 volunteers who went above and beyond to set up, serve, clean up and the many more Auxiliary members who provided delicious desserts, we were able to purchase equipment for our hospital which in turn benefits our greater community," Dunham said.
Members of the Auxiliary baked a variety of treats for the event, including pies, cobblers, cakes, cookies and brownies
"Over 25 gallons of vanilla and chocolate ice cream were the main features — covered in the essential toppings of chocolate syrup, chopped nuts, whipped cream and cherries,"Pat Higgins, co-chair, said. “We want to thank Warrensburg DQ Grill & Chill for graciously donating the strawberry topping again this year.”
Donations are still being accepted and may be sent to the attention of the WMMC Auxiliary, 403 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg, Missouri 64093.
For more information or to join the WMMC Auxiliary, contact Teresa Collins, WMMC Volunteer Services coordinator, at (660) 262-7466 or tacollins@wmmc.com.
