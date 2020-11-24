With more than $100,000 raised, discussions continue in animal shelter transition

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Commission met with members of Warrensburg Animal Rescue on Monday, Nov. 23, to discuss the transition of the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter.
Warrensburg Animal Rescue, now formally a nonprofit organization, is scheduled to take over operations of the shelter as of Jan. 1.
The shelter will remain operated as part of the City of Warrensburg until Dec. 31, the same day the current animal control officer officially retires.
As part of the agreement, the city promised to match $100,000 if WAR could raise $100,000 for the operation of the shelter.
WAR Vice President Olivia Bloom announced the organization has raised $106,000 to go toward shelter operations.
According to both the city and WAR, most of the process in transitioning the operation of the shelter has been discussed and concluded but both parties are still discussing the position of animal control officer.
“We are at a bit of a standstill right now with one issue which revolves around the animal control officer and its funding for the future,” City Manager Harold Stewart said. “At this point, we’re kind of waiting on a response from (WAR).”
The WAR organization was formed following the decision by the Warrensburg City Council, during the budgetary process in August, to no longer fund the animal shelter for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
During the budgetary process, Stewart explained the shelter had been operating at a deficit for a number of years.
The plan had been to close the shelter as of Sept. 1, which marks the beginning of the City of Warrensburg fiscal year.
After several community members raised concerns about the shelter closing, the city made a commitment to continue operating the shelter through the end of December.
Stewart said the city has acted in good faith in continuing the operation of the shelter through Dec. 31, committing $100,000 and in discussing the transition.
Though often utilized by the county, the operation and funding of the animal shelter had been solely through the city and donations.
Following the decision by the Warrensburg City Council, WAR and the City of Warrensburg have been working together to reach an agreement that would allow the organization to run the shelter from its current location on city property.
Much of the discussion has been facilitated in the Johnson County Commissioners chambers as the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter is the only shelter in the county.
Part of the discussion has included the possibility of introducing a ballot measure for Johnson County citizens to vote on that would provide funds for the operation of the shelter. An official decision has not yet been made by the commissioners on a ballot measure.
