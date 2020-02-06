Winter weather follows early spring prediction

WARRENSBURG — A winter weather advisory was declared in Johnson County just two days after the prediction by Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog, on Groundhog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, of an early spring.
The advisory began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, and lasted until midnight Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Freezing rain and sleet began to fall about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and transitioned into rain for a majority of the southern portion of the county as the morning continued on.
Multiple slide-offs were reported on 50 highway near Powell Gardens.
Parts of northern Johnson County received a light dusting of snow Tuesday morning.
More snow was expected to fall throughout the day of Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday.
Ahead of the storm on Wednesday, the City of Warrensburg announced its Phase One Snow Emergency was in place from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Senior Project Manager William Graves, with the City of Warrensburg Public Works Department, said crews wee out before 8 a.m. Wednesday to pretreat roads with deicing materials to prevent two to four inches of snow from sticking to roadways.
Crews worked until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to maintain the main roadways and side streets.
Five Johnson County school districts canceled classes for Wednesday due to the winter weather. Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Crest Ridge, Leeton and Chilhowee called off school because of the predicted storm.
Leeton also cited a high level of illness in the school as a reason for not having classes on Wednesday.
The Holden School District announced Monday, Jan. 3, the district would not have school Wednesday to allow its students, staff and faculty the opportunity to attend the Chiefs victory parade if they wanted.
Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong said snow accumulations ranged from a dusting in some portions of the county to two to four inches in the eastern portions of the county.
Knob Noster was the lone county school district to cancel classes on Thursday citing snow-covered roadways and the potential for refreezing overnight into the Thursday morning commute.
