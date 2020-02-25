WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in place from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The NWS states snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches.
The storm is expected to impact portions of central and west-central Missouri.
The NWS states the storm could cause slippery road conditions.
The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
