The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, to 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
The areas affected are portions of east-central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west-central Missouri.
The counties affected include Atchison, Kansas; Miami; Linn, Kansas; Leavenworth; Wyandotte; Johnson, Kansas; Buchanan; Clinton; Caldwell; Livingston; Linn, Missouri; Macon; Platte; Clay; Ray; Carroll; Chariton; Randolph; Jackson; Lafayette; Saline; Howard; Cass; and Johnson, Missouri.
The advisory includes the cities of Atchison, Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Pleasanton, La Cygne, Mound City, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge, Chillicothe, Brookfield, Marceline, Macon, La Plata, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Richmond, Lawson, Carrollton, Salisbury, Brunswick, Keytesville, Moberly, Kansas City, Independence, Odessa, Higginsville, Lexington, Concordia, Marshall, Fayette, Glasgow, New Franklin, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill and Warrensburg.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
The National Weather Service also warns of slippery road conditions.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The bulk of the freezing drizzle is expected overnight and into the morning Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31, during rush hour, potentially causing issues for the commute.
The National Weather Service advises slowing down and using caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the area can be obtained by calling 511.
