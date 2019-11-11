The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that went into effect from about 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, until noon for portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
The affected counties include: Atchison, Kansas; Miami; Linn, Kansas; Doniphan; Leavenworth; Wyandotte; Johnson, Kansas; Holt; Andrew; De Kalb; Daviess; Buchanan; Clinton; Caldwell; Livingston; Platte; Clay; Ray; Carroll; Jackson; Lafayette; Cass; Johnson, Missouri; Bates; and Henry.
The affected cities include: Atchison, Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Pleasanton, La Cygne, Mound City, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale, Gallatin, Jamesport, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge, Chillicothe, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Richmond, Lawson, Carrollton, Independence, Odessa, Higginsville, Lexington, Concordia, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg, Butler, Adrian, Rich Hill, Clinton, Windsor, Kansas City and Kansas City, Kansas.
The National Weather Service warned of mixed precipitation with additional snow accumulations of a half inch to one inch, a light glaze of ice accumulations and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
The National Weather Service advised planning on slippery road conditions and limited visibility due to blowing snow.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
The National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 511 in Kansas or visiting traveler.modot.org for Missouri.
