WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency warns that travel is not advised Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, as roadway conditions have rapidly deteriorated with precipitation continuing to fall.
Multiple vehicle collisions and slide-offs are being reported.
Along with the travel advisory, the National Weather Service has also extended its winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
It was initially scheduled to end at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The NWS states mixed precipitation, additional snow accumulations of up to four inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected with this storm.
It is expected to impact portions of central, north-central and west-central Missouri.
