WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service out of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a winter storm watch spanning from 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, through midnight Sunday, Jan. 12.
The NWS states dangerous travel conditions are likely Friday night, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 11.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible.
The NWS predicts total snow accumulations of three to five inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible.
The NWS states portions of central, north-central and west-central Missouri will be impacted by this storm.
