WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service out of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill issued a winter storm warning at 3:29 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, that will last until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Dangerous travel conditions are likely Friday afternoon through Saturday.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected.
The NWS predicts total snow accumulations of three to five inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.
Winds gusts are predicted as high as 35 miles per hour.
The storm is expected to impact Johnson and Bates counties.
The NWS predicts the storm will last from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The NWS advises of potential slippery road conditions.
NWS information states temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset Friday which could cause a flash freeze of any liquid water on roads and elevated surfaces in combination with the wintry mix already falling.
