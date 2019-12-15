The National Weather Service of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, through Monday evening, Dec. 16.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected.
Total snow accumulation is predicted between five and seven inches with ice accumulations predicted around one tenth of an inch.
Hazardous road conditions are expected.
High snow rates may lead to quickly diminishing visibility and rapidly accumulating snowfall amounts.
A Facebook post from Johnson County Emergency Management states snow will begin in the next couple hours and will increase in intensity through the day, resulting in several inches of accumulation by tonight.
Another round of light snow will be possible Monday, resulting in another couple inches on top of what falls Sunday.
