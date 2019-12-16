WARRENSBURG — Sunday’s, Dec. 15, winter storm did not disappoint those who like the snow.
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Troy Armstrong said there were reports of four to seven inches of snow throughout the county.
The National Weather Service of Pleasant Hill/Kansas City reported eight inches of snow.
The NWS of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Sunday through Monday evening, Dec. 16.
Heavy mixed precipitation was expected.
The Missouri Department of Transportation advised people not to drive Sunday if they did not have to.
Armstrong said emergency responders were busy during the storm responding to multiple weather-related calls throughout the storm.
All public Johnson County schools were closed on Monday.
Some public offices and businesses even closed on Monday or opened a couple hours later than normal.
The EMA began posting specific details about what to expect from the storm days in advance on its social media.
A second round of snow was expected to hit Monday. Snow predictions were between a dusting and two inches for the second round.
While the winter storm warning was originally in place until Monday evening, it was downgraded Monday morning to a winter weather advisory for the remainder of its time.
Warrensburg issues Phase One Snow Emergency
The City of Warrensburg Public Works Department declared a Phase One Snow Emergency due to the National Weather Service forecast for snow in excess of four inches, with heavy winds.
The Phase One Snow Emergency commenced at noon on Sunday and continued until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
In an effort to provide safer streets and keep traffic moving during this heavy snow event, the City of Warrensburg Public Works Department enacted the Snow Emergency Phase I which prohibits parking on designated Snow Routes in the City of Warrensburg.
The Snow Emergency Routes are as follows: Gay Street from Water to Ridgeview; South St. from Main to Maguire; Grover from Holden to Mitchell; Clark Street from Holden to Mitchell; Houx Street from Washington to Holden; Washington from Business U.S. Highway 50 to Houx; Warren from Business U.S. Highway 50 to Hunt; Holden from Grover to Hale Lake Road; Holden from Cleveland to Gay; College from Business U.S. Highway 50 to South; Mitchell from Gay to Highway DD; Burkarth from Gay to Business U.S. Highway 50; Ridgeview from Gay to Montserrat; Clark from Main to Springridge Road; Springridge Road from Clark to Timberline Drive; Warren Street from Business U.S. Highway 50 to Russell; Russell from Warren to Maguire; and Ridgeview from Corporate to railroad tracks.
The city states the Snow Emergency Routes are top priority.
These streets are kept clear at all times by plowing and application of deicing materials throughout the storm.
Parking is prohibited on these routes when snow exceeds two inches.
Other east/west, north/south streets and thoroughfares are plowed as time permits during the duration of snow removal operations.
Widening of the driving lanes (plowing to the curb) will take place after the storm in order to help direct runoff into the storm drainage system.
Residents and property owners are further advised that City Ordinance 20-2 requires that sidewalks be cleared for pedestrian safety.
For any questions, contact the public works office at (660) 262-4661.
Warrensburg reports four inches of snow
Public Works Director Marvin Coleman said about four inches of snow fell in Warrensburg.
The Public Works crew plowed streets from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and beginning again at 7 a.m. Monday.
Coleman said crews continued to clear roads as snow drifted back onto roadways throughout the day Sunday, focusing on snow emergency routes.
Coleman said traffic-packed snow on roads made it difficult to salt effectively.
Assistant Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said the Warrensburg Fire Department responded to one motor-vehicle collision involving two vehicles Sunday at Maguire and South streets.
