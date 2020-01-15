WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service out of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a winter storm watch spanning from late Thursday night, Jan. 16, through Friday afternoon, Jan. 17.
The NWS states a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will overspread the region from south to north as a strong storm system approaches the region.
The NWS predicts this will impact the Friday morning commute across the Kansas City area as snow transitions to sleet, freezing rain and then to rain by the early afternoon, causing slippery road conditions.
The wintry mix will transition to all rain by the early afternoon, ending any additional snow or ice accumulations.
Further north, cold air will linger longer into the day and the transition to rain will occur much later in the day.
The NWS states total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible with wind gusta as high as 35 mph.
The NWS states portions of east-central and northeast Kansas and northwest and west-central Missouri will be affected by the storm.
