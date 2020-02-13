Winter storm causes Johnson County schools to dismiss early Wednesday, close Thursday

WARRENSBURG — All Johnson County school districts, including the Johnson County Christian Academy, released early Wednesday, Feb. 12, and were closed Thursday, Feb. 13, thanks to a frigid winter storm that hit the area.
The Nation Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, which included Johnson County, that lasted from 6 a.m. Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.
The City of Warrensburg enacted its Snow Emergency Phase I from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
Snow began to fall in Warrensburg about 8 a.m. Wednesday and continued all day.
Heavy snowfall was seen throughout the day.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong said the snowfall was consistent throughout the county, resulting in accumulations of about two inches.
Most of the snow accumulation was confined to grassy and elevated surfaces while roadways were covered with the slushy, melted snow.
Armstrong said the weather resulted in a number of motor vehicle collisions and slide-offs.
Temperatures dropped overnight Wednesday into Thursday greeting Johnson Countians with single-digit temperatures and sub-zero windchills.
The street crew from the Warrensburg Public Works Department was out from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday getting slush off roadways and treating roads with deicing materials, salt and calcium chloride, to prevent the slush from freezing, Street Operations Manager David McCannon said.
McCannon said calcium chloride is used in situations where the temperature dips into the teens and below when salt becomes less effective.
Crews were out again early Thursday morning to check roadways throughout town.
