WARRENSBURG — A small donation from many added up to a tremendous amount of food for West-Central Independent Living Solutions communities.
This year's WILS employee team competition brought in more than 1,300 nonperishable food items.
The donated food will be distributed to food banks in Sedalia, Warsaw, Clinton, Warrensburg and Odessa.
WILS partnerships with food banks have the potential to yield positive dividends for entire communities.
For more information, contact Kathy Wyatt, Director of Independent Living at (660) 422-7883, ext.103 or kwyatt@w-ils.org
