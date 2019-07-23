WARRENSBURG — The intrigue of a murder mystery, as well as the various awards, was in store for Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce members at the Warrensburg Chamber Annual Awards and Social on Thursday, July 18, hosted at Warrensburg Collision.
Members of the Warrensburg Community Theatre acted out scenes throughout the evening, challenging those in attendance to find the murderer of Aunt Tilly, the dearly departed owner of the horse track.
As they arrived, attendees could guess which horse would win the races that were played on a television throughout the evening.
Before looking for who “done it,” recipients were announced for the awards.
Business of the Year, with less than 15 employees, was awarded to Old Drum Real Estate. The business began in 2017 with two employees, growing to have 13 employees in 2018 and the highest volume of real estate in Johnson County.
Business of the Year, with more than 15 employees, was awarded to Twister Sports. The business has developed training curriculums or lesson plans, staff development and business growth used in more than 1,200 gyms in the US, Canada, England and Australia.
Start Up Business of the Year was awarded to Photo Gym, a business that began in a house and has grown to have a store in the downtown area.
Chamber Member of the Year was awarded to Jamie Brisbin for her active involvement with chamber events.
The Glazebrook Community Partner of the Year was awarded to the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency for their work during emergency situations. The award was named in remembrance of Kenneth and Marian Glazebrook.
Brisbin and Sharri Carter received Certificates of Achievement for having attended the most chamber events.
Rick Squiric and J. W. Franklin Co. each received a certificate of achievement for most new members recruited. J. W. Franklin Co. was not in attendance.
Outgoing Chamber of Commerce Board members Sharri Carter, Greg McCullough, Doug Spratley, Jeff Huffman and Susan Kraus were recognized before a new board chair and members were sworn in.
Jeremy VanWey relinquished his position as chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, swearing in Greg Hall as the new chair of the board.
Hall swore in new board members Melissa Frey, Suzy Latare, Jamie Brisbin and Jay Meldrem.
At the end of the night, the murderer was revealed to be the great-niece of Aunt Tilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.