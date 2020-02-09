WARRENSBURG — "The Calf on the Farm" Author Stephanie White and Illustrator Ivy Vine hosted a book signing Saturday, Feb. 1, at Reader's World in Warrensburg.
This is the first published book for White and Vine and is the first in a series of books in the "Welcome to our Farm Life - Series."
"The idea for the book came from me growing up on a farm and that is really the inspiration for this story," White said.
The first book in the series came out in December 2019.
"I am really interested in teaching the next generation about farm life," Vine, a Centerview native, said.
The first book in the series is about the dairy industry while the next one is about the pork industry.
"The importance of getting these books out is so hopefully a family can sit down and see that a farm is just like anybody else's lifestyle, it's just regular people," White said.
White said each book will also tell a brief story about a different farm family.
"Share that story and make that connection between farm life and people who do not get to grow up on the farm," White said of the purpose of the books. "So that is kind of what I wanted and envisioned."
White said her and Vine have worked well together.
"She was able to take exactly what I wanted and put it on paper," White said of Vine. "I think that is a unique dynamic."
When not working on the series, Vine is a nurse and White is a freelance writer for agricultural publications and a farmer.
Both White and Vine live on farms.
"I have always loved to draw and paint so it has been really great to live my dream too," Vine said.
The next book in the series is set to come out near Easter.
"We are excited for the next one," White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.