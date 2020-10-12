WARRENSBURG — One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck turned vehicle fire Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2004 Pontiac, driven by Tylan M. Boissoneau, 18, of Kearney, was traveling southbound about 12:40 a.m. on Business Highway 13 north of the Hawthorne Roundabout and ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a curb, crossed the road, struck a curb, crossed the road again, struck another curb and overturned.
The vehicle came to rest on the roof of the vehicle, blocking the roadway south of the Hawthorne Roundabout.
The Warrensburg Fire Department reports Boissoneau was able to exit the vehicle before it caught fire.
The vehicle was fully involved when WFD firefighters arrived on scene at 12:49 a.m.
Crews had the fire out about 1 a.m. and cleared the scene at 1:58 p.m.
Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy Van Wey said a vehicle fire can present unique hazards to firefighters.
“One of the big things with a vehicle is you never know what you are going to encounter, because people are hauling all kinds of different things,” Van Wey said. “Whether it’s gas cans cause they’re getting ready to mow the lawn or (for) their chainsaw or whether it’s propane cylinders for their grill … or they just went to the hardware store and they’ve got paint thinner. There’s a lot of unknowns in a vehicle, as well as different hazards from the vehicle … like the shock bumper, struts and stuff, that kind of stuff that can heat up and blow up.”
Van Wey said other hazards include the element of being on the roadway with traffic and drivers paying attention.
The Warrensburg Police Department also responded to the scene.
“We put out an agreement with the (Missouri State Highway Patrol) that if the accident involves serious injuries or a fatal, they handle it,” WPD Chief Rich Lockhart said. “We’ll respond. We’ll stabilize the scene and then we will wait for them to get there to handle the accident report and all of the follow-up of the investigation. The reason we do that is they have more expertise investigating serious accidents and they are likely to result in criminal charges, so you want to have someone who has additional reconstruction training and experience that we just don’t have.”
Boissoneau is reported to have not worn a safety device and was transported by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The MSHP reports Boissoneau was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
