WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Fire Department firefighters responded to the report of a dumpster fire at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at 415 Grover St.
WFD Fire Emergency Prevention Officer Jeremy Van Wey said due to the location of the dumpster, the damage was contained and no structures were at risk .
The fire out and WFD firefighters cleared the scene by 11:51 p.m.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
