WARRENSBURG — A badge pinning and promotional ceremony took place Jan. 16 at Fire Station No. 2 for 14 members of the Warrensburg Fire Department.
The ceremony was initially delayed as some members of the WFD were responding to an incident.
The Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard presented the colors and Coach Dan Plott was the keynote speaker.
Plott recounted the day his father, a firefighter in Oklahoma, died while fighting a house fire. Plott was a junior in high school.
Plott said the International Association of Firefighters helped to put him through college.
Plott recounted his time coaching Anna Koons, a firefighter with WFD, when she was a pole vaulter in track and field at Warrensburg High School.
“Firefighting is not a job, it’s a profession,” Plott said.
Plott also said there were three criteria to being a professional, certification, training and standards, holding each other accountable, and not passing blame.
“‘It is inconvenient to be great,’” Plott said, quoting a poster from his high school locker room. “‘The laws of convenience lead to collapse. The laws of sacrifice lead to greatness.’”
Ken Jennings was promoted to battalion chief.
Jennings began his career with the WFD as an intern in high school in 2002, was brought on part-time in 2003 and full-time in 2005.
Jennings has an associate’s degree in fire science and a Bachelor of Science in fire administration and fire investigation.
Jennngs' daughter, Kambrie, pinned him while his son, Luke, presented his helmet.
Rusty Bond and Koons were promoted to captain.
Bond served with the Johnson County Fire Protection District for 10 years and has served a collective 15 years with the WFD.
His wife, Joanne, pinned him and presented him with his helmet.
Koons has served with the WFD since becoming a student resident in 2005, transitioning to full-time in 2008 and firefighter specialist in 2012.
Koons has a Bachelor of Science in recreation and a minor in fire science.
Koons is the first female Warrensburg firefighter to attain the rank of captain.
Koons's mother, Marsha, pinned her and her father, Bill, presented her with her helmet.
The full-time badge pinning included Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy VanWey and emergency medical technicians Jeremy Crist, Justin Ford, Jonah Kovac, Kole Snelling and Cameron Smith.
VanWey previously served with the WFD from 2006 to 2016, returning to service in May, 2019.
VanWey started in the fire service in 1995 with the JCFPD.
VanWey has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri and has certifications as a fire instructor, fire investigator and fire inspector.
VanWey's daughter, Gracyn, and son, Bryce, pinned him.
His son, Brady, and daughter, LauraBeth, presented him with his helmet.
Crist joined the WFD in July, 2019.
Crist is a licensed EMT and earned his fire one and fire two certifications in 2016.
Crist's son, Quinten, pinned him.
Ford joined the WFD part-time in March, 2019 and became a full-time firefighter in December.
Ford is a licensed EMT and has earned his fire one and fire two certifications.
His wife, Makayla, pinned him and presented him with his helmet.
Kovac joined the WFD part-time in 2017 and became a full-time firefighter in January, 2019.
Kovac is fire one and two certified among various other fire certifications and is an apparatus pumper operator.
Kovac's wife, Skyler, pinned him and his brother, Joe, presented him with his helmet.
Smith joined the WFD full-time in April, 2019.
Jennings pinned Smith.
Snelling joined the WFD part-time in October, 2019 and became a full-time firefighter in November.
Snelling has various certifications in the fire service and serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Snelling's girlfriend, Sadie, pinned him and his mother, Casee, presented him with his helmet.
Joining the WFD part-time are Emergency Medical Technician Tyler Dunham and Michael Whitesitt.
Dunham's mother, Leslie Schottel, pinned him and his sister, Darianne Schottel, presented him with his helmet.
Whitesitt is certified in fire one and fire two, hazmat awareness and operations and vehicle rescue technology.
Whitesitt's wife, Jaime, pinned and presented him his helmet.
Student resident firefighters recognized at the ceremony are EMT Joseph Bolte, Parker Dill and Aaron Winter.
Bolte joined the WFD as a student resident in October, 2019.
Bolte is fire one and fire two, National Incident Management System and EMT certified.
Fire Chief Bob Shaw pinned and presented Bolte with his helmet.
Dill joined the WFD as a student resident in September, 2019.
Dill is fire one and fire two certified.
Dill's mother, LeAnne, pinned him and his father, David, presented him with his helmet.
Winter joined the WFD in August, 2019, having already served as a volunteer firefighter in Omaha, Nebraska.
His mother, Stephanie, pinned and presented him with his helmet.
“Thank you for taking care of the Warrensburg community,” Plott said. “Thank you for taking care (and) being willing to sacrifice for all of us.”
“It is very important that we, as firefighters, have the support of the community,” Shaw said. “We are servants. That is our call; that is what we do. There are sacrifices to be had and, unfortunately, you as our family and our friends will face some of those sacrifices, but without you, our family and our friends, it would be far harder to face those sacrifices. ... Because of you, we have the strength to serve.”
An official meet and greet event was hosted earlier in the day for Shaw and his wife, Rosalyn. Shaw joined the WFD in October 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.