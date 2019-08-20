Westlake Ace Hardware donates to the Johnson County Fire Protection District

WARRENSBURG —The Johnson County Fire Protection District recently received a $202 donation from the Warrensburg Westlake Ace Hardware.
The store raised the funds during a fundraiser in July 2019 to assist the District in purchasing equipment to produce digital training and safety programs for the JCFPD’s members.
Ace employee Mallory Platt presented the donation to Training and Safety Division Chief Ken Jennings.
Platt attends the University of Central Missouri and recently completed an internship program with the JCFPD.
More information about the Johnson County Fire Protection can be found online at jcfpd.net or on Facebook at facebook.com/johnsoncountyfpd.
