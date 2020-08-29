WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering Warrensburg area nonprofit organizations face masks to use for upcoming events.
The organization must be a 501c3 offering an event open to the public.
The donations will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Availability is limited.
The request form must be submitted 10 business days prior to the event.
The request form can be found online at VisitWarrensburg.com under the About section.
For more information, contact Tourism Director Marcy Bryant at marcy.bryant@warrensburg-mo.com, by phone at (660) 262-4611, or visit the Warrensburg Visitor Center at 407A East Russell Avenue, Suite 2.
The Warrensburg Visitor Center is open 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
