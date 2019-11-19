WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for the 2020 grant program.
The WCVB grant program was established to provide funding to events, programs, projects and sporting events that promote the development and growth of overnight tourism in Warrensburg.
Since 2015, the WCVB has awarded more than $30,000 in grant funding.
The application deadline is Jan. 31.
Applications and grant information can be found at VisitWarrensburg.com under the about section.
For more information regarding the WCVB grant program, contact Marcy Bryant at marcy.bryant@warrensburg-mo.com, call (660) 262-4611 or visit the Warrensburg Visitor Center, 407A E. Russell Ave., Suite 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.