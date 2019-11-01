WCE Round Up Foundation helps fund Chilhowee park project

CHILHOWEE — The Chilhowee Park Board is the latest community group to receive funding through the West Central Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation.
According to Foundation President Dennis Knipmeyer, the organization received $4,000 to be used for the construction of a community picnic shelter/pavilion.
The current pavilion in the park is only large enough for one picnic table.
The Chilhowee Park Board said it would like to build a structure large enough for family reunions or birthday celebrations for the entire community to access.
The structure would be 16-feet long, 30-feet wide and 10-feet high with a wood frame, metal roof and concrete floor.
“The Round-Up Foundation Board sincerely appreciates the members of West Central Electric who participate in the program and enable community projects such as this to come to fruition,” Knipeyer said.
The West Central Electric Round Up Foundation was established in the fall of 2017 with the first funds being collected in September 2018.
Members who chose not to opt out of the program have their bills rounded up each month to the nearest dollar with proceeds benefiting foundation applicants chosen for funding.
Those interested in applying for funding for an organization can find applications at westcentralelectric.coop along with a list of program requirements.
The board meets quarterly to consider applications and award funds.
For more information on the Round Up Program, contact Kim Lewis at (800) 491-3803 or (816) 565-4942.
