WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg City Council voted to adjust the city’s state of emergency at the Monday, June 15, meeting.
City Manager Harold Stewart said the adjustment extends the state of emergency to Dec. 30, 2020, and lifts some previously instated restrictions.
“Thanks to the collective efforts of leaders throughout the community, medical personnel and most importantly citizens, the number of positive COVID-19 have decreased significantly,” Stewart said in a press release. “In response to the current low number of cases, the city is beginning the process of phasing out many of the restrictions and limitations that were imposed as part of March’s State of Emergency Order.”
As the novel coronavirus spread, declarations were made at the national, state and local levels.
Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency on March 13.
Johnson County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on March 16.
Stewart declared a state of emergency on March 17 which was later ratified by the City Council on March 23.
The city’s original state of emergency did not have a designated end date.
The adjustment to the state of emergency also affects some city operations.
All time limits imposed by city code or applicable law are reinstated.
Applications for zoning, plats and variances will again be accepted.
Fingerprinting services provided by the Warrensburg Police Department will resume with limited hours and social distancing procedures in place.
City boards, commissions and task forces are to resume.
The lobbies of Sewer Billing, the WPD and Community Development Permit Clerk will reopen with sanitation stations available for use. The use of masks is encouraged and social distancing is required by the city.
The Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter will reopen to the public under guidelines and protocols determined by Stewart.
“Per CDC guidelines, the public is still strongly encouraged to limit public interaction and travel to essential purposes, to wear masks and social distance when out in public, and to wash/sanitize their hands frequently,” a city press release states.
The press release states community members are encouraged to call or email when possible to limit contact with city staff.
Contact information for city departments and staff members can be found at warrensburg-mo.com.
