WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg has received one of Insurify's Most Patriotic Cities awards.
The company states its data science and research team analyzed its database of more than 2 million insurance applications to determine where in each state has the highest percentage of current and former service members.
“Every day, military personnel put their lives and safety at risk for the protection of our country” Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify, said. “This award is about recognizing the love and sacrifice of the once and current service members who bring pride to these communities.”
