WARRENSBURG — The ballot issue presented by the Warrensburg School District passed with 60% of the vote during the June 2 election.
The ballot issue was regarding a Debt Service Levy increase by 10 cents to fund various construction projects across the district.
“I’m very happy for our kids, first of all,” Superintendent Scott Patrick said. “That shows support from our community for our students and they see the need for increased space in our district so it’s exciting to see that support and at 60% of the vote, which we only needed 57%. It’s not a huge margin but it’s certainly a win for our kids and our community.”
With the delayed election, projects for the Facility Plan were also delayed.
Patrick said the district looks to begin the bidding process for the various projects with construction to begin mid- to late-July.
The 10-cent increase to the Debt Service Levy, from 72 cents to 82 cents, will not go into effect until the 2021 tax season.
