Warrensburg takes part in global climate change protest

WARRENSBURG — Joining the more than 4,000,000 people protesting around the world, 41 Warrensburg residents participated in the strike for climate change Friday, Sept. 20.
Participants gathered on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn to share their concerns about climate change and ideas about how to make an impact.
The world-wide strike was organized primarily by teenagers who skipped or walked out of school as part of the protests.
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Sweden, has become one of the most recognizable faces in the discussion about climate change.
“This is all wrong,” Thunberg said Monday, Sept. 23, at the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit in New York City. “I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all (world leaders) come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”
The New York Times reported that strikes happened in Berlin and Hamburg, Germany; Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, Australia; London, England; Nairobi, Kenya; Mumbai and New Delhi, India; New York City; Norway; Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan; Stockholm, Sweden; Brussels, Belgium; Warsaw, Poland; St. Petersburg, Florida; Des Moines, Iowa; Houston, Texas; San Francisco, California; Zagrb, Croatia; Seattle, Washington; Tirana, Albania; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Washington D. C.; Wakiso, Uganda; Bucharest, Romania; and Johannesburg, South Africa;
It is reported that a strike did not occur in China, the world’s leading country in carbon emissions with about twice as much carbon emissions as the United States according to the International Energy Agency. The U.S. is the second leading country in carbon emissions.
