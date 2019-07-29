WARRENSBURG — With a unanimous vote, the City Council has approved a Mutual Fire Services Assistance agreement with the Sedalia Fire Department.
An ordinance authorizing Mutual Fire Services Assistance, also known as mutual aid, between the City of Warrensburg and the City of Sedalia was approved by the City Council during the Monday, July 22, meeting.
The ordinance, presented by Interim Fire Chief Doyle Oxley, is an agreement between the two cities to provide personnel and equipment in the event of an incident requiring additional fire resources.
Sedalia Fire Department Fire Chief Gregory Harrell confirmed the City of Sedalia has also approved their Mutual Fire Services Assistance agreement.
Fire departments can request mutual aid from other departments without an agreement in place, but the request must go through the state. Oxley and Harrell both stated the agreement will save time should a situation arise where mutual aid is required.
Oxley stated that the Sedalia Fire Department had previously responded to a request from the Warrensburg Fire Department for mutual aid July 5, 1901, when Warrensburg was faced with a “devastating fire” in the Culton and Washington street districts. Sedalia fire trucks were loaded on the Union Pacific Railroad but were disregarded.
Sewer rate public hearing
A public hearing about sewer rates was on the agenda for the July 22 City Council meeting.
No one signed up to speak for this agenda item.
The first reading of the ordinance to update the sewer rates will be at the Aug. 12 meeting.
The city is currently in the fourth year of a five-year recommended rate schedule, provided by HDR Engineering, for maintaining sufficient revenues to operate the sewer system.
As per information provided to the City Council, the current rate for volume of charges for residential users are $2.70 for upwards of two hundred cubic feet of water used and $5.11 for more than two hundred cubic feet of water used. The current volume charge for commercial users is $4.56 per hundred cubic feet of water used. The fixed base rates for residential, $13, and commercial, set according to water meter size, are not scheduled to change.
A five-year rate schedule is drawn up every five years and rates are evaluated annually.
PACE program
Councilmember Scott Holmberg, a member of the Energy and Sustainability Task Force, presented the first reading of an ordinance regarding Warrensburg joining “Show Me PACE” during the July 22 City Council meeting.
The Property Assessment Clean Energy Act, adopted by the 95th General Assembly of the State of Missouri, is designed to help commercial properties pay for energy efficiency and renewable energy measures and improvements.
Members of the ESTF met with PACE Program Manager Jan Schumacher during the June 13 meeting to discuss the requirements and eligibility limitations of the program.
The program is only for commercial properties.
The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Budget Amendments
The City Council Voted to approve changes to the fiscal year 2019 budget for the General Fund.
Changes to the budget were made to reflect a $15,500 increase for the community survey; a $13,200 increase in property insurance; a $15,000 to replace the HVAC system in Fire Station One; a $48,000 increase to donation revenue for the purchase of new police K-9 and automatic external defibrillator units for the police department; a $20,000 increase for the expenditure of the police K-9; a $6,500 increase for the replacement of one HVAC system for the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter; and a $15,618 increase for sand and salt.
Appearing before the City Council
Two people appeared before the City Council that were not listed on the agenda.
Bryan Watson, owner of Zaxby’s, approached the City Council to express concerns about the completion date of the roundabout project at Hawthorne Boulevard and Business Highway 13.
The project was originally estimated to be completed in early August.
Public Works Director Marvin Coleman said weather conditions have delayed the project three to four weeks.
The project is in the third of four phases.
Watson states the project has negatively impacted traffic to his business.
Dan Brooks approached the City Council to ask about the extent of services provided by the Warrensburg Animal Control.
Police Chief Rich Lockhart confirmed Animal Control services only extend to cats and dogs, not wild animals.
Brooks and the City Council discussed possible solutions to prevent raccoons from getting into garbage cans and contacting the Missouri Department of Conservation about traps.
WPD patrolling increase in downtown area
Lockhart told the City Council the Warrensburg Police Department is changing how it approachs patrolling the downtown area.
WPD officers will increase their foot traffic through the downtown area, rather than patrolling in their vehicles.
Lockhart said this will also increase the WPD’s visibility and allow officers to interact more with those in the downtown area.
Lockhart said the decision was made after meeting with downtown business owners who raised concerns about safety and security.
Mayoral Appointments
Mayor Casey Lund appointed Scott Thomason to the Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and Leah Weller, Holden, to the Diversity and Inclusion Commission.
