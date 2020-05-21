WARRENSBURG — A bond issue for facility improvements and construction projects in the Warrensburg School District will be on the June 2 municipal election ballot.
If passed, the Debt Service levy, bond issue, would increase by 10 cents, from 72 cents to 82 cents.
The bond issue would fund various construction projects across the district as part of the district’s Facilities Plan.
Superintendent Scott Patrick said the proposed increase to the Debt Service levy is due to a growing student body as well as the safety and security of buildings.
An addition and renovations are planned at the Warrensburg Middle School at a cost of $9 million, including an 800-seat gymnasium with amenities, built to the west of the building; four additional classrooms, three of which would also serve as a high-wind shelter; renovations to the band room, combining the band and vocal music rooms; and expanding the cafeteria/commons area out to an area east of the current cafeteria area.
Projects at the elementaries include classroom additions at Maple Grove Elementary and Ridge View Elementary and the completion of a secure entry and vestibule at Marin Warren Elementary at a cost of $4 million.
The four classrooms at Ridge View Elementary would also serve as high-wind shelters.
Projects at Warrensburg High School include the addition of an elevator and restrooms in the lower level and the construction of Phase One for an activities complex, at a cost of $4.2 million.
Phase One of the activities complex includes a two thousand-seat stadium, track, performance turf and two grass practice fields.
Phase Two of the activities complex is not part of this bond issue.
A bond or Debt Service levy requires a supermajority vote, slightly above 57 percent.
Following the Tuesday, May 19, School Board of Education meeting, it was decided that “should the debt-service levy increase on the June 2, 2020, ballot be successful, the district will delay the 10 cent increase in the debt-service levy until the 2021 tax year,” a district press release states.
The press release states the increase would be postponed until August, 2021.
“Taxpayers would not be assessed the increase until their 2021 tax bills are due,” the press release states. “At that time, the debt-service levy would be increased to 82 cents and would then generate the additional monies needed to make payments on the bonds to complete the construction/renovation projects.”
The press release states the district is able to do this as the current 72 cent debt-service levy would allow the district to begin construction and renovations in late June with the estimated completion of all projects in fall, 2021.
For more information about the Facilities Plan, visit warrensburgr6.org/tiger_pride_2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.