WARRENSBURG — After four and a half months of work, the roundabout at Business Highway 13 and Hawthorne Boulevard was opened for traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The Hawthorne Boulevard and Business Highway 13 Roundabout Project began April 15.
The first phase of the project included removing a section of North Simpson Drive between Hawthorne Boulevard and Northeast 175th Road.
During the second phase, traffic was pushed to the west side of Highway 13 with construction taking place on the east side.
Traffic was moved to the east with construction taking place on the west side during the third phase. Access to Hawthorne Boulevard from Highway 13 was blocked during the first second and third phases.
Traffic was open on both sides of Business Highway 13 while the center of the roundabout was constructed during the last phase of the project and access to Hawthorne Boulevard was opened.
Originally estimated to be completed in early August, construction of the roundabout was occasionally delayed due to rainstorms throughout the four phases.
Public Works Director Marvin Coleman said the purpose of the roundabout is to prevent injury, loss of life and property damage at that intersection.
Coleman said sealing concrete as well as grading and seeding the land disturbed during construction are all that is left to do in the project.
