MORGAN COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol states Michael T. Joyner, 38, Warrensburg, received moderate injuries and was arrested following a boat crash at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, May 31, at Lake of the Ozarks, at mile marker 7 on the main channel, in Morgan County.
The patrol states the crash occurred when the driver of a 2019 Harris 250 Tritoon, Joyner, failed to keep a proper lookout and the 2019 Harris 250 Tritoon ran aground.
MSHP information states an ambulance transported Joyner to Lake Regional Hospital.
The patrol states Joyner did not wear a safety device.
According to the MSHP, Joyner was arrested at 2:09 a.m. on charges of boating while intoxicated - alcohol and failed to exercise highest degree of care of watercraft.
Patrol information states Joyner was released for medical treatment.
The MSHP website states the charges listed are accusations and not evidence of guilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.