HIGGINSVILLE — The Warrensburg Recorder Consort will perform a pre-Holiday program to benefit the Ebenezer United Church of Christ of Levasy and its mission to the community of Levasy at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Salem United Church of Christ in Higginsville.
Ebenezer UCC and the entire town of Levasy were inundated by flood waters on June 1, after two levees were breached.
In the months since, residents and church members have spent many hours cleaning out debris and salvaging what they can.
“It’s going to be a very long process,” Rev. Jeanne Lischer, Ebenezer’s pastor, said.
The church is currently meeting in Buckner, but recently voted to pursue rebuilding of the church facilities in order to retain a church in the community.
The consort, formed and directed by Patrick Larkin, has an active performance schedule.
Comprised primarily of professional musicians, it plays in venues throughout the greater metropolitan Kansas City area.
Its musicians come from as far west as Washington State and as far east as Jefferson City.
Its music ranges from medieval European Court selections to contemporary ballads.
“Of special interest are the very small and very large recorders played in the Consort," Larkin stated. "In addition to the usual soprano, alto, tenor and bass recorders, group members play the smaller sopranino and octave soprano and the large great bass and contrabass recorders, the contrabass stands at almost six-feet tall. The consort is one of only five such ensembles in the Heartland that are registered with the American Recorder Society. A highlight of the program will be a performance with the consort by the recorder students of Cory Teal from Buckner Elementary School."
Greatly beloved by the Community, Buckner Elementary students have gained widespread acclaim for their “Village Kids” choral performances locally.
Many of the former “Village Kids” attended Ebenezer before graduating.
Current students will play both as an ensemble and share the presentation of a piece with the consort.
The event is open to the public free of charge.
A “Free-Will” offering will be taken to benefit Ebenezer and its mission.
