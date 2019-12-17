WARRENSBURG — How were crews throughout the county thanked after clearing roads from the four to six inches of snow that fell Sunday, Dec. 15? With another two to three inches of snow on Monday, Dec. 16.
Warrensburg Public Works Director Marvin Coleman said crews began widening and touching up the already-plowed roads at 7 a.m. Monday from Sunday's snow shower.
Crews were out plowing again at 3 to 10 p.m. Monday as snow fell throughout the afternoon.
Roads were treated with deicing materials.
Coleman reported Warrensburg received about four inches of snow on Sunday and another two inches of snow on Monday.
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Troy Armstrong said there were reports of an addition two to three inches of snow reported on Monday throughout the county.
Between Sunday and Monday, Johnson County saw anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow.
Coleman said residents and business owners should remember to shovel sidewalks for the safety of those traveling by foot.
All public schools in the county and the Johnson County Christian Academy were closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the inclement weather.
The University of Central Missouri closed its Warrensburg and Lee's Summit campuses on Monday due to the inclement weather.
Coleman said crews were out again to widen and touch up streets at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
While crews worked to clear the second round of snow Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory from 4 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Freezing fog was predicted between that time as well.
Armstrong said there were no major issues reported in the county from the fog.
Fire Emergency Prevention Officer Jeremy Van Wey said the Warrensburg Fire Department did not have to respond to any weather-related incidents Monday.
Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the Warrensburg Police Department responded to five weather-related motor vehicle collisions Sunday and one weather related collision Monday.
Armstrong said emergency responders in the county were toned to a couple weather-related calls on Monday.
