Warrensburg Police Department using information about past disease outbreaks to prepare for outbreak of COVID-19

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Police Department is taking extra preventative measures to ensure officer safety in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
At the time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the Police Executive Research Forum recently sent out two planning guides that were used in the past for H1N1 and severe acute respiratory syndrome.
Lockhart said his department has reviewed those documents and has shared them with the Warrensburg Fire Department.
He said the City of Warrensburg also recently sent out information about basic hygiene practices.
"For us, as police, we have to start thinking, we can have our nonessential staff stay home if something happens but we still have to answer calls," Lockhart said.
He said if it comes to it, the department must prioritize its work load.
"When you think about 911 calls, those are our highest priority, we have to answer those," Lockhart said.
He said calls such as a parking complaint or animal complaint may not be answered as quickly in comparison to other 911 calls.
Lockhart said the department will also ensure it is staffed properly and will have healthy officers respond to calls.
The International Association of Chief of Police also has put out a guide to help officers stay healthy during the outbreak.
Lockhart said some of the information he has read about officer safety involves keeping a clean and sanitized patrol car.
"It mentions the patrol car as like a Petri dish," he said. "It is something where it is warm inside of the car, lots of contact in there."
Lockhart said officers are reminded to clean their cars before, during and after their shifts.
He said other preventative measures include ensuring officers have proper personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks.
"It goes back to the basics, the foundations," Lockhart said.
He said the department has also reminded the officers how to properly remove gloves to ensure germs are not spread.
Lockhart said most of what the department is doing right now is preparing for potential future situations and practicing good hygiene to ensure office safety.
"Just prioritizing calls and things like that will be something that if we have something, we will have to look at down the road," Lockhart said.
