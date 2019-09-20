WARRENSBURG — On Aug. 26, at the recommendation of the Warrensburg Energy and Sustainability Task Force, the Warrensburg City Council approved an ordinance for another PACE district to be active in the city.
PACE, Property Assessed Clean Energy, will now be available through Show Me PACE, with efforts concentrated in local business, commercial and non-profit organizations.
Through this program, entities can bring energy-saving and renewable energy projects to their locations and the money can be borrowed from PACE-approved banks, with the repayment tied to their property taxes.
A requirement for all projects is that the energy savings will be able to pay for the loan, so it is ‘cost-neutral’ to the entity for the term of the loan, after which property owners should expect significant savings.
It is the hope of the task force that entities will use this opportunity to become more energy efficient and the program will provide more job opportunities for local contractors who can perform this work.
At this time, the projects approved by Show Me Pace have been fairly large projects, but it is hoped that smaller projects will be approved for funding in the future.
The Energy and Sustainability Task Force, along with the Chamber of Commerce, Warrensburg Main Street and the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation, will be instrumental in informing business, commercial and non-profit organizations about opportunities with PACE in Johnson County.
